Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,029,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 698,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 164,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.39 and a beta of 0.94. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $82.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $4,824,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,579 shares of company stock valued at $33,597,994. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

