Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHGE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 160,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

