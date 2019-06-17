B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 6.5% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $206.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $208.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $194.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

