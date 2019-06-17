B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 21,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 285,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/b-s-pension-fund-trustee-ltd-acting-for-the-british-steel-pension-fund-purchases-shares-of-21000-general-motors-nysegm.html.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.