B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,286,000 after buying an additional 843,715 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 673.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 840,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,196,000 after buying an additional 732,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,223.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 343,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after buying an additional 317,823 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

