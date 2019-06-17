Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,580,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,481% from the average daily volume of 226,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.
