Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,349.09 ($30.70).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT stock opened at GBX 1,949 ($25.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.26. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.