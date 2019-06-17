Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Tops $19.97 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00007022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, IDEX and Bittrex. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and approximately $196,586.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00359968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.02454014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,706,603 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, GOPAX, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.