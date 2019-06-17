Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Aqua America posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTR. Argus upped their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

