AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0969 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $9.70 million and $937,672.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00359158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02445751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.