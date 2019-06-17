Analysts Set Danone SA (EPA:BN) Target Price at $73.38

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.38 ($85.32).

A number of research analysts have commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

BN opened at €72.52 ($84.33) on Friday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

