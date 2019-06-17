Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Upwork has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.00.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $4,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,386,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,068. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

