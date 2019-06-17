Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.32. Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 61,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,042,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,153 over the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after buying an additional 178,511 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.