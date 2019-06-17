American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 19th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

AOBC stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/american-outdoor-brands-aobc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.