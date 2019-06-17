Ambrosus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $1.43 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00359071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.61 or 0.02437458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00155527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

