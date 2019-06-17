Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stake Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $2,284,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 15.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 73.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $178,130.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,172 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,086,148.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.27. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

