Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,979 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after buying an additional 584,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $90.58 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

