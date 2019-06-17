Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

AABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AABA. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 76.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter worth $63,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altaba stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. Altaba has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

