Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,086.30 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $754.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

