Allstate Corp Sells 125 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Nike by 45.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

