Allstate Corp Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/allstate-corp-decreases-holdings-in-the-coca-cola-co-nyseko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.