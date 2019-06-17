Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Stake Lessened by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,466,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,149,000 after acquiring an additional 600,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,141,000 after acquiring an additional 726,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,867,000 after acquiring an additional 410,746 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Allergan from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

AGN opened at $115.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

