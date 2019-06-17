Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.30

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$86.30 and last traded at C$86.29, with a volume of 22183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.80.
Several brokerages have commented on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$80.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
