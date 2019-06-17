Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.89, for a total value of $419,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,245.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,830 shares of company stock worth $7,637,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.30 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.57). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

