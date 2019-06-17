Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/albemarle-co-nysealb-position-trimmed-by-hahn-capital-management-llc.html.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.