Advisory Resource Group Has $4.25 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.4% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $100.77 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

