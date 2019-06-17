Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 988,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

