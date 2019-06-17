ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,687 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 8.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $156,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

