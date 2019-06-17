Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Receives $47.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

