Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. Accuray comprises about 1.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 301,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Accuray by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.71 on Monday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAY. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $29,982.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,512.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

