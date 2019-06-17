Accident Compensation Corp Has $8.46 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger comprises 2.2% of Accident Compensation Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in W W Grainger by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $272.36 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.06.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

