Accident Compensation Corp Has $4.33 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

