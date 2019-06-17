Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

ACN opened at $184.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,173,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $411,969.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

