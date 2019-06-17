$503.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $503.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.30 million and the lowest is $500.09 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $531.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLOW. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPX Flow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

