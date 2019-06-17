27,550 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,974. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $100.41 and a one year high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

