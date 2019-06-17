14,914 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

HZNP stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

