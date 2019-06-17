Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,143,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,801,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. 19,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,856. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $51.84.

WARNING: “1,143,564 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/1143564-shares-in-invesco-sp-midcap-low-volatility-etf-nysearcaxmlv-acquired-by-horizon-investments-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.