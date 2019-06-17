11,407 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $141.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $937,107.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total transaction of $4,083,967.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,226.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,816 shares of company stock worth $17,122,550. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

