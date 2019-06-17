10,306 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246,159 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 799,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 641,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,701,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,248,000 after buying an additional 617,437 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 872.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 659,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 591,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after buying an additional 503,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Textron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

