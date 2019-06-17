$1.22 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Walmart posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. 149,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,759. The company has a market capitalization of $311.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $82.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.70.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $163,055,394.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $73,653,452.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,457,468.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,674,015 shares of company stock worth $1,172,639,093 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after buying an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

