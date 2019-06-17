$1.07 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

