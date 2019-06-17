$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.06). Range Resources reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Range Resources stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,734.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

