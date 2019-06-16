Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.29 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $595.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

