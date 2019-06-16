Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, Toyota’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the same. The company’s increasing expenses due to labor and raw material costs, and currency fluctuation hampered financials, partly offset by improved product mix in North America, Europe and Asia. Also, increased profitability in financial services benefited its margin. For medium to long term, developing self-driving, electric and fuel-cell vehicles will strengthen Toyota’s product competitiveness. Beside developing on its own, it is also collaborating to develop products. Moreover, the company is shifting vehicle production to new cost-saving platforms to cut costs by 20%. However, declining vehicle demand in North America and frequent vehicle recalls are concerns for Toyota.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $111.12 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $70.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 437.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

