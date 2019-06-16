Zacks: GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GENFIT S A/ADR an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNFT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.47 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

