Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak bought 160,559 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 134.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

