Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRS stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 201,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.