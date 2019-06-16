Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.78 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report sales of $462.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $457.05 million to $466.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $447.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $443.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price target for the company.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 266,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,989,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $120.68 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

