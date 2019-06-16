Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 281,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,649. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 238.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

