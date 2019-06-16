Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to Post $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.85. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 266,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,266. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oxford Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

